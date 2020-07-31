S'pore story in colours of unity

An artwork from the collection of the National Gallery Singapore seen projected on its facade.

Ten National Monuments and arts and cultural institutions across the Bras Basah.Bugis Precinct and the Civic District will be lit up until Aug 30 to commemorate Singapore's 55th National Day.

The 10 buildings have been integral to nation-building and represent different chapters in the Republic's story.

They will be bathed in red and white light projections to symbolise how Singaporeans are united through culture.

The light-up is a joint effort by agencies and institutions under the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth: Arts House, Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, National Gallery Singapore and National Heritage Board.