S'pore flag 'flies' high at MBS

The iconic roof of the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) integrated resort will feature a projected image of the Singapore flag today - one of three occasions in a year it pays tribute to the Republic.

The flag projection started last Saturday and ends today.

MBS has done the National Day light up for the past eight years. Apart from National Day, it also has a light up for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix and New Year's Eve, but an image of the Singapore flag is not used for these occasions.

The technology is part of MBS' daily light and water show Spectra.

Nine projectors are used to display the image of the flag.

And from Aug 24 to Aug 26, members of the public can join MBS at the sixth annual Sands for Singapore Charity Festival.

The three-day event is a chance for people to do their part for charity while experiencing some of the integrated resort's best offerings.

Food and beverage from four award-winning restaurants will be served at the Event Plaza, while the Sands SkyPark Observation Deck will be holding its charity challenge Play It Forward.

Members of the public can also sign up to walk around the bay with Community Chest. Since 2013, the festival has raised nearly $20 million for local charities.