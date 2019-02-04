S'pore art chopes a spot in Paris

Singapore's "chope" culture - personified in the way Singaporeans reserve hawker centre seats with tissue paper packets - has been taken to Paris as a work of art.

Dressed up as a life-size tissue packet, artist Rizman Putra has been drawing amused looks from visitors to the ongoing Urban Art Singapore exhibition in the French capital.

Titled C(HOPE), the art installation centres on the theme of possession and belonging to a territory, says exhibition curator Iman Ismail.

C(HOPE) is one of several works of art by 13 artists at the exhibition, which is held at the Valmy Showroom Republique till Feb 17.

The exhibition is organised by the Singapore Embassy in Paris and Urban Art Fair.