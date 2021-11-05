Spiral effect

Museumgoers using the modern Bramante Staircase in the Vatican Museums in Rome, Italy, on Wednesday. Located in the Pio- Clementino Museum, this staircase marks the end of a museum visit and is the route visitors take when leaving the building.

The staircase was designed by Italian architect and engineer Giuseppe Momo in 1932. It was inspired by the 1505 original, located in the same museum but mostly closed to the public, by renowned Renaissance architect Donato Bramante.

Like the original, it features the double-helix shape – designed to allow people to ascend without meeting people descending – although, in this instance, it allows two separate groups of people to descend together.

The Vatican Museums are the public museums of Vatican City. They display works from the immense collection amassed by the Catholic Church and the papacy throughout the centuries, including several of the most renowned Roman sculptures and most important masterpieces of Renaissance art in the world.

The museums contain about 70,000 works, of which 20,000 are on display.

