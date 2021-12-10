Spacewalk completed safely

Two National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) astronauts have completed the 13th spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS) this year, the agency said, days after the event was postponed over a debris risk.

Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron (above) headed outside the space laboratory last Thursday, replacing a faulty antenna and restoring its capability.

''It was awesome,'' Ms Barron said after completing her first spacewalk, according to a tweet Nasa posted.

The duo also ''did some getahead tasks for future spacewalks'', the United States agency said, adding that the astronauts returned to the station after six hours and 32 minutes.

The spacewalk, scheduled to take place last Tuesday, was postponed after Nasa received a ''debris notification'' for the orbital outpost.

Nasa footage showed Mr Marshburn catching a ride on the robotic arm to move around the ISS, before getting to work on the antenna. The spacewalk was the fifth for the astronaut, a doctor who flew aboard a space shuttle in 2009 and a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in a mission from 2012 to 2013.

Ms Barron, who was selected for the Nasa astronaut corps in 2017, previously served as a submarine warfare officer for the US Navy.

The pair arrived at the ISS on Nov 11 aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endurance with Nasa's Crew-3 mission for a six-month stay.

The ISS marked 21 years of continuous human presence this month, Nasa said on its website. During that period, it said, it hosted 249 people from 19 nations who had taken part in thousands of research projects.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

