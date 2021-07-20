Space, the new travel spot

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos will blast off to the edge of space today on board his rocket Blue Origin, nine days after Virgin Group founder Richard Branson successfully reached it aboard his space plane VSS Unity. Exciting times indeed – but what do these space flights really mean for you? It means space tourism is real, these people are working on it and your next travel destination might be outer space – if you can afford it.

Infographics journalist CEL GULAPA takes a look at the visionary billionaires and other players who want to take you there, the first paying space tourists and what a Blue Origin flight will be like.