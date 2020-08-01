Sorting soil for next strawberry harvest

Even though the peak of strawberry season is behind them, farmers in Taiwan are hard at work preparing for the next harvest.

These workers in Dahu township in Miaoli county were sorting soil for strawberry planters on Thursday.

Dahu is the major production hub of the fruit in Taiwan, earning it the name "Land of Strawberries".

With more than 500ha of strawberry fields, the township accounts for about 80 per cent of Taiwan's strawberry industry.

The fruit is the main cash crop in the area, with the peak season running from November to April.

While Dahu has become synonymous with strawberries over the years, the fruit is now grown throughout Taiwan.