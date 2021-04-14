Songkran without a splash

A woman in Bangkok "making merit" through an offering during Songkran - which marks the Thai New Year - yesterday amid the coronavirus outbreak, as Thailand grappled with a fresh wave of infections.

This year's Songkran Festival has been a relatively muted affair without much of the usual splashing of water, tourists and shopping.

The authorities have prohibited celebrations such as water-splashing, concerts and foam parties in one of the popular destinations for Songkran revellers, the Bangkok Post reported.

Restrictions were also reinstated in some places, and pubs, bars and nightclubs in 41 provinces are temporarily closed.