Song and dance over new mega ship

A group of dancers defied gravity as they performed on the hull of the CMA CGM Antoine de Saint Exupery container ship during its inauguration in Le Havre, in north-western France, on Wednesday.

Named for the pioneering French aviator and novelist, the Antoine de Saint Exupery is the flagship of French shipping group CMA CGM, which is celebrating 40 years since its founding in 1978.

The 400m-long vessel is the latest in a line of container ships from the group that bear the names of famous French writers and pioneers, which includes the CMA CGM Jules Verne, and are built for greater efficiency. It is one of the biggest of its kind to fly the French flag, and can take on more than 20,000 containers.

The ship's inauguration was attended by French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire and Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne.