Something in the wind at night fest

Using high-speed fans and plastic sheets, this art installation at the upcoming Singapore Night Festival attempts to capture the power of wind and puts it on display indoors.

Created by Light Society, an art group from Canada, the experiential installation showcases the sensation, power and sound of wind.

Called Whispers, it will open tomorrow at the Gallery Theatre in the National Museum of Singapore.

Set on scaffolding, the exhibit is powered by 17 fans which can generate wind at speeds of up to 100kmh.

As visitors enjoy an immersive wind therapy session, plastic sheets perform a dramatic and hypnotic dance as they billow in the wind.

Whispers is one of three exhibits set to open at the museum as curtain raisers for the Singapore Night Festival.

The 12th edition of the festival will run from Aug 23 to Aug 31, and features various exhibits and shows in the Bras Basah.Bugis district.