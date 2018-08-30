Some see red over dash of colour

The steps of the Batu Caves temple near Kuala Lumpur have gone viral on social media after a dash of colour was added to them.

However, this colourful act has fallen into a grey area: Conservators are seeing red because the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple located on the top of the steps - a national heritage site - could be blacklisted from the national heritage list as the temple committee had failed to get the green light for the multimillion-ringgit painting and renovation works.

Activist and assemblyman G. Gunaraj told StarMetro that conservators from the National Heritage Department (JWN) were unhappy as permission had not been obtained from them prior to the renovation.

He said he had read that when a heritage site fails to correspond to its "outstanding heritage" value, it could be removed from the national heritage list.

Batu Caves Sri Mahamariamman Temple Devasthanam Committee chairman R. Nadarajah, however, said it had the necessary approvals to proceed with the renovations.

He added that renovation works on the Batu Caves grounds, including the painting of its 272 steps, began early last year in preparation for the temple's consecration ceremony tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the JWN source said the department is looking into the matter.

