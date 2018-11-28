Solemn nod to Mumbai attack victims

India on Monday remembered the more than 160 people who were killed by 10 gunmen who infiltrated the financial hub of Mumbai by boat and spent three days starting from Nov 26, 2008, spraying bullets and throwing grenades around various city landmarks.

As part of a series of 10th anniversary commemorative events, these police constables paid tribute to their fellow officers who lost their lives during the terror attacks.

Senior state politicians also laid wreathes and paid tribute to the victims at a Martyrs' Memorial in downtown Mumbai.

"A grateful nation bows to our brave police and security forces who valiantly fought the terrorists during the Mumbai attacks," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.