They can be seen on the roofs of Housing Board blocks and can also be found in reservoirs, petrol stations and even on top of ATM kiosks. Solar installations have become almost ubiquitous in Singapore, jumping from 900 in 2015 to 5,200 last year, and increasing Singapore's solar capacity by more than nine times over the period.

Some of them are called solar farms, denoting their large scale, such as the JTC SolarLand project at Changi Business Park and Sembcorp Tengeh Floating Solar Farm.