Soaring numbers

Seagulls taking flight to make way for a man rowing a boat across the waters of the Yamuna river in New Delhi.

Findings from last year's Asian Waterbird Census revealed an increase in the bird population in the Yamuna - 2,641 birds belonging to 24 species were spotted.

About 590 birds belonging to 23 species were spotted in 2016, the census said.

The spurt in the number of birds has been attributed to the loss of habitat in the Delhi region from rapid urbanisation and climate change.

The Asian Waterbird Census is a programme that supports the conservation and management of wetlands and waterbirds worldwide.