Soak up the sun

It is one of the world's largest inland floating solar photovoltaic systems, covering 45ha and spreading across 10 "islands".

Occupying the space of 45 football fields in Tengeh Reservoir, the Sembcorp Tengeh Floating Solar Farm will produce 60 megawatt-peak of energy, enough to power around 16,000 four-room Housing Board flats for one year.

The plan to build the facility was announced in August last year by national water agency PUB and Sembcorp Floating Solar Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp).

The bulk of the construction work started last December, with the project slated to be completed in a few months' time. The official opening will be in the second half of this year.

PUB and Sembcorp, which inked a 25-year power purchase agreement, said the solar farm will help to cut dependency on fossil fuels and curb carbon emissions, as well as build national climate resilience for a more sustainable future.

The Straits Times executive photojournalist Lim Yaohui went behind the scenes to document how the solar farm is being set up using floats, solar panels, sinkers, combiner boxes, power conditioning systems and cables in land-scarce Singapore.

