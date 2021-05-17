HOME IN FOCUS

Soak up the sun

Floating solar farm in Tengeh Reservoir will help Singapore to achieve its clean-energy ambition

Workers lifting a power conditioning system onto a platform at the reservoir.
Two power conditioning systems seen during sunrise. They can convert direct current from the solar panels into alternating current.
Grey herons on a testbed in the reservoir last month. In 2016, feasibility and environmental studies were launched to determine if there was any impact on biodiversity from a large- scale deployment of floating solar panels.
Dr Khoo Yong Sheng, a senior research fellow from the National University of Singapore, using a drone to do thermal mapping of solar panels to check for defects that the human eye cannotspot.
Workers attaching solar panels onto floats at a site next to Tengeh Reservoir.
Workers laying insulated cables from a power conditioning system in the reservoir to a control building.
Workers piecing together the solar panels and floats before they are towed to their designated positions in the reservoir.
Project engineer Chan Jun Ting (right) explaining the solar farm's design concept to Sembcorp Floating Solar Singapore intern Justin Yang.
An aerial shot of the floating solar farm. The project, one of the largest in the world, is slated for completion in a few months' time, with its official opening set for the second half of the year.
It is one of the world's largest inland floating solar photovoltaic systems, covering 45ha and spreading across 10 "islands".

Occupying the space of 45 football fields in Tengeh Reservoir, the Sembcorp Tengeh Floating Solar Farm will produce 60 megawatt-peak of energy, enough to power around 16,000 four-room Housing Board flats for one year.

The plan to build the facility was announced in August last year by national water agency PUB and Sembcorp Floating Solar Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp).

The bulk of the construction work started last December, with the project slated to be completed in a few months' time. The official opening will be in the second half of this year.

PUB and Sembcorp, which inked a 25-year power purchase agreement, said the solar farm will help to cut dependency on fossil fuels and curb carbon emissions, as well as build national climate resilience for a more sustainable future.

The Straits Times executive photojournalist Lim Yaohui went behind the scenes to document how the solar farm is being set up using floats, solar panels, sinkers, combiner boxes, power conditioning systems and cables in land-scarce Singapore.

• Read more on the solar farm in The Straits Times tomorrow.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 17, 2021, with the headline 'Soak up the sun'.
