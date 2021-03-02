Snow Moon illuminates city of light

A massive full moon lit up the night sky above the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sunday.

Called the Snow Moon, it was also visible around the world.

The name of February's full moon comes from the traditions of Native American tribes.

The tribal people call it the Snow Moon because of the heavy snowfall generally seen during this time of the year, CNN reported.

It is also known as the Storm Moon or the Hunger Moon.

This full moon is also significant in other cultures.

For example, it marks an important Buddhist festival.

Typical of a normal year, 2021 will have 12 full moons in total.

