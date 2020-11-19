Snow globe Santa safe from virus

If you are wondering how Santa Claus is doing his usual meet-and-greet this year amid the pandemic, this zoo in Aalborg, Denmark, could shed some light.

As part of its Christmas in the Zoo event that started last Friday, the Aalborg Zoo invited Santa to greet visitors from the inside of a plastic dome, which was dressed up to look like a snow globe.

The creative solution not only met social distancing requirements, but also brought much joy to visitors in need of holiday cheer.

Apart from meeting Santa, visitors could also participate in Christmas workshops and enjoy a walk through the zoo's garden, which was decorated with Christmas lights.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.