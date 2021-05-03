HOME IN FOCUS

Slow road to normalcy

A migrant worker shares his hopes and heartaches a year after the first Covid-19 cluster was found in Singapore's dormitories

Mr Rafique exchanging kisses with his three-year-old son, Arham Khan Mihim, via a video call on his rest day. He has a daughter, Mihika Alyna Raffa, who is 13 months old. He last saw his son in February last year but he has yet to see his daughter wh
Mr Rafique exchanging kisses with his three-year-old son, Arham Khan Mihim, via a video call on his rest day. He has a daughter, Mihika Alyna Raffa, who is 13 months old. He last saw his son in February last year but he has yet to see his daughter who was born 47 days after he returned to Singapore. ST PHOTOS: TIMOTHY DAVID
Bangladeshi migrant worker Rafique, 33, a boiler room technician, recording the chemical test report at the boiler room where he works. His workplace and his dorm room are situated in the same compound and just a five-minute walk apart.
Bangladeshi migrant worker Rafique, 33, a boiler room technician, recording the chemical test report at the boiler room where he works. His workplace and his dorm room are situated in the same compound and just a five-minute walk apart. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
A migrant worker scanning his exit pass. Eligible workers will be able to book an exit pass via the SGWorkPass mobile application to visit their dormitory's assigned recreation centre (RC), up to seven days in advance. Checks will be conducted by dor
A migrant worker scanning his exit pass. Eligible workers will be able to book an exit pass via the SGWorkPass mobile application to visit their dormitory's assigned recreation centre (RC), up to seven days in advance. Checks will be conducted by dormitory operators and the RCs to ensure workers have valid exit passes before allowing entry and exit. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
Mr Rafique getting ready for iftar, as his fellow Muslim room-mates prepare fruit platters of dates, watermelon, papaya and guava with fruit juice drinks.
Mr Rafique getting ready for iftar, as his fellow Muslim room-mates prepare fruit platters of dates, watermelon, papaya and guava with fruit juice drinks. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
A migrant worker delivering catered food to his peers at factory-converted dormitory Greyform.
A migrant worker delivering catered food to his peers at factory-converted dormitory Greyform. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
The exterior of factory-converted dormitory Greyform in Kaki Bukit Road. Greyform is one of the factory-converted dorms where workers live and work in the same compound. About 30 per cent of migrant workers who reside in dorms live in factory-convert
The exterior of factory-converted dormitory Greyform in Kaki Bukit Road. Greyform is one of the factory-converted dorms where workers live and work in the same compound. About 30 per cent of migrant workers who reside in dorms live in factory-converted dorms.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
Migrant workers seen praying at the Greyform dormitory along Kaki Bukit Road.
Migrant workers seen praying at the Greyform dormitory along Kaki Bukit Road. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
Mr Rafique is joined by his dorm room-mates on their rest day for a game of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, an online multiplayer battle royale game most commonly known as PUBG.
Mr Rafique is joined by his dorm room-mates on their rest day for a game of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, an online multiplayer battle royale game most commonly known as PUBG. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
Mr Rafique working out in his dorm room with simple weights and a roller on his rest day. He spends one to 11/2 hours doing his gym routine.
Mr Rafique working out in his dorm room with simple weights and a roller on his rest day. He spends one to 11/2 hours doing his gym routine. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
Mr Mohamad Abdul Kalam, 23, a Bangladeshi migrant worker, making chicken curry in the kitchen all by himself as the migrant workers are allowed to use the kitchen only two to three times a week to avoid crowding.
Mr Mohamad Abdul Kalam, 23, a Bangladeshi migrant worker, making chicken curry in the kitchen all by himself as the migrant workers are allowed to use the kitchen only two to three times a week to avoid crowding. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
Migrant workers doing their shopping at Terusan Recreation Centre in Jalan Papan on a Sunday evening.
Migrant workers doing their shopping at Terusan Recreation Centre in Jalan Papan on a Sunday evening. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
The Straits Times
Published: 
1 hour ago

Migrant worker Rafique was filled with happiness when his daughter was born in March last year - but feels sad he has yet to hold her in his arms.

The Bangladeshi, 33, last visited his wife and son, three, in January last year, spending 12 days in his home town in the district of Netrokona.

When he returned, the Covid-19 pandemic was beginning to be of concern in Singapore.

He has been able to watch his daughter - and son - grow only over video calls, he told The Straits Times, his eyes filled with tears.

Mr Rafique, who goes by one name, has worked in Singapore for 13 years, and currently oversees boiler room operations at Greyform. The company specialises in offering precast and prefabricated solutions to the construction industry.

He lives in a factory-converted dormitory which is in the same compound as his workplace.

Due to Covid-19, Mr Rafique says, he has not seen some friends from other dormitories for over a year as well.

The past year has been a harrowing one, with safety measures resulting in six months of not being able to work. And at one point, seven of his roommates tested positive for Covid-19. Filled with fear, he even wore a mask to sleep.

He says he was relieved at not contracting the virus.

Amid the month of Ramadan, Mr Rafique says he misses the days when he would break fast with about 60 of his peers at the dorm canteen. Last year, he says, they had to break fast in their dorm rooms with the doors closed.

MISSING LINK

We have many friends from other dormitories, and we have not seen some of them for more than a year... Sometimes they go to the recreation centre, their timings are different from ours, so we still cannot meet.

MR RAFIQUE, on not being able to catch up with friends from other dorms.

"At least this year, we can go down to the minimart to buy fruits (for iftar), we can open the door and go to the corridor," he says.

He also misses being able to go to Mustafa Centre in Little India to catch up with his friends, but adds that he is relieved he can visit Kaki Bukit recreation centre to buy toiletries, fruits and food.

"We have many friends from other dormitories, and we have not seen some of them for more than a year," he adds. "Sometimes they go to the recreation centre, their timings are different from ours, so we still cannot meet."

Mr Rafique, who has been vaccinated, is filled with hope that the borders will reopen soon and he can see his family - and get to hold his daughter in his arms for the first time.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 03, 2021, with the headline 'Slow road to normalcy'. Subscribe
Topics: 