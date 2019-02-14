Slow boat to a wet harvest

Paddling carefully, Cambodian farmers use boats to harvest water mimosa plants at this farm in Phnom Penh.

These plants are often considered a nuisance as they grow quickly, forming a thick carpet over water surfaces, which can sometimes choke waterways. In Cambodia, however, the young leaves, shoot tips and pods of the plant are a common sight in Cambodian dishes - eaten raw in a salad or used in stir-fries and curries.

Water mimosa is cultivated much like rice, in wet conditions.