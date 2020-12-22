Sliding to win a place in luge contest

Amid the chill of winter in Europe, the competition at the International Luge Federation World Cup is hotting up in the German leg of this year's season.

Races on Sunday in the resort town of Winterberg, in central Germany, saw athletes from across the world, including Rupert Staudinger from Britain (above), vying for victory at the annual luge event.

Lugers compete against a timer in one of the most precisely timed sports in the world.

Due to the pandemic, this year's races are taking place behind closed doors. The opening leg of the season started in Austria late last month without fans.

