Sliding into the new year

A shopping centre unveiled a remarkably long, colourful slide in Beijing late last year.

Measuring nearly 100m long, it has become yet another entertainment destination in China's capital city amid the coronavirus crisis.

The government has urged tens of millions of migrant workers to stay put during the Chinese New Year holiday, but not all is grim for the country's economy.

Multiple cities have issued consumption vouchers and other benefits, aiming to bolster consumer confidence during the holiday, with analysts predicting that catering and entertainment-related consumption in large cities will reap benefits from the "staying put" policy.

