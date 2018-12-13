Sky's the limit for granny at 102

A 102-year-old Australian great-grandmother leapt out of a plane over Langhorne Creek in South Australia on Sunday to become the oldest skydiver in the world.

Adelaide-based firm SA Skydiving said the skydive "went smoothly" and described Ms Irene O'Shea as "an absolute joy to have in the drop zone", reported ABC News.

Ms O'Shea made the jump with instructor Jed Smith, a 24-year-old paramedic.

Her friends and family - including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren - were waiting on the ground to welcome her.

The centenarian first took the plunge on her 100th birthday and has been skydiving every year since.

This year's skydive was to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association of South Australia. Ms O'Shea's daughter died of a motor neurone disease years ago.

The previous world record was held by D-Day veteran Bryson William Verdun Hayes when he skydived at the age of 101 and 38 days in May last year, the Press Association reported.