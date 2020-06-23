Sky-high vantage point to see eclipse

Skywatchers in Thailand saw a partial solar eclipse pass over the kingdom on Sunday, the Bangkok Post reported.

About 300 enthusiasts gathered at the observatory in Plaeng Yao district to witness the eclipse.

Many others used telescopes or protective glasses to view it at other observatories or outdoor locations around the country, the Bangkok Post added.

This child in Bangkok got a front-row seat to watch the eclipse from the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray on the 78th floor of the King Power Mahanakhon building.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand said that the Moon started to obscure the Sun over Thailand at 1.10pm, with peak coverage of 40 per cent at 2.49pm.

The agency added that the partial eclipse ended at 4.09pm.