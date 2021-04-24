Sky-high feeling in new London pool

Visitors to this exclusive swimming pool in South London will get the chance to "fly" between two buildings when the pool opens next month.

Called the Sky Pool, the 25m-long pool is on the 10th floor between two apartment blocks in the Embassy Gardens development in London's Nine Elms district.

With the transparent acrylic structure suspended 35m above the ground, it would almost seem to onlookers like people in the pool are floating in the sky or flying between the two buildings.

The pool was built in a factory in Colorado, United States, and transported about 8,000km to be installed at the London development.