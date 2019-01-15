Ski resorts left out in the cold

Heavy snowfall in parts of Austria has left ski resorts buried under mounds of snow, as seen by this ski lift that serves the Hochkar ski area.

The mountainous area, about 150km west of Vienna, was declared a disaster zone earlier last week because of snow more than 3.5m deep.

The winter storm has left more than 2,000 people trapped in villages and ski resorts, and over 4,000 households without electricity.

At the weekend, three German skiers were killed in an avalanche near the Austrian ski resort of Lech am Arlberg, reported BBC.

This brings the number of weather-related deaths in Europe this month to at least 24, reported the Associated Press.