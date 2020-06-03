Sistine Chapel back to awe

Visitors are once again able to admire the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican City's Vatican Museums, which reopened on Monday after three months of shutdown due to Covid-19 containment measures.

About 1,600 people reserved tickets in advance to see the Sistine Chapel and its sublime walls and ceilings on the first day that the Vatican Museums reopened to the public.

During peak summer months in the past, the Vatican Museums typically saw long lines of tourists waiting for hours to enter, as an advance reservation system to schedule visit times had yet to be in place.

Now, instead of standing shoulder to shoulder, only able to gaze upwards at Michelangelo's ceiling, visitors have space to move and explore the exquisite details of the High Renaissance master.