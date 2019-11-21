Singing their hearts out for a good cause

ChildAid 2019's first night ended with all 132 performers on stage performing Fried Rice Paradise with their creative director of three years, Dick Lee. This year's ChildAid concert, which runs till today, kicked off last night at the Esplanade Theatre.

True to its theme "Sing! Play! Dance!", the performers aged six to 19 sang their hearts out to tunes such as A World To Imagine - the ChildAid theme song - danced to hit songs and played instruments.

Jointly organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, the concert raises funds for two causes - The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

Kiss92 FM is the official radio station for ChildAid 2019, and the main sponsors are United Overseas Bank and Citibank Singapore.