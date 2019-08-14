Sightseers draw a line in the sand

In summer, the desert dunes of China's north-western Gansu province are dotted with snaking queues of camel-riding tourists as they trek across the sand.

This photograph, taken last Saturday, shows the holidaymakers making their way towards the oasis town of Dunhuang, in Gansu.

Dunhuang, a Unesco World Heritage site, draws crowds every year for attractions such as the Mogao caves, a collection of 492 Buddhist grottoes whose construction spans from the 4th century to the 14th century.

On the outskirts of Dunhuang is Yueya Spring, a naturally formed crescent-shaped lake that has existed for more than 2,000 years.

Day trips take tourists to the lake, as well as the Echoing-Sand Mountain, named for the sound made when the sands shift in the wind.