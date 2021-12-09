Shrouded by 'clouds'

Heavy fog descended on Kuwait City on Tuesday, as seen in this picture taken from the 414m-high Al Hamra Tower, the country's tallest building. Fog is a phenomenon of the winter season, with visibility reduced to near zero at times.

