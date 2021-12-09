Shrouded by 'clouds'

Published: 
1 hour ago

Heavy fog descended on Kuwait City on Tuesday, as seen in this picture taken from the 414m-high Al Hamra Tower, the country's tallest building. Fog is a phenomenon of the winter season, with visibility reduced to near zero at times.

  • SEND US YOUR PICTURE

  • Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

    The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 09, 2021, with the headline 'Shrouded by 'clouds''. Subscribe
Topics: 