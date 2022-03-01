Show of support

The American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls as seen from Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada, on Sunday. The falls are lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, following Russian’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia began a full-scale assault on Ukraine last Thursday, invading by land, sea and air, and shelling more than a dozen cities and destroying military targets.

At least 368,000 people have already fled their homes in Ukraine, according to the United Nations refugee agency, and another 4.5 million more could follow if the fighting spreads, the Ukrainian authorities have said.

The majority of people are fleeing to neighbouring Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia or Moldova, while those with relatives elsewhere in Europe are trying to make their way to other destinations across the European Union and beyond.