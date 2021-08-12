Shortcut in the sky

PHOTO: REUTERS
Published: 
2 hours ago

Mexico City welcomed the second line of its cable-car system this month, offering residents of Iztapalapa, the most populous municipality in Mexico, a respite from gridlock traffic.

It was opened by mayor Claudia Sheinbaum on Sunday, less than a month since the first line of the system went into full operation.

Hailed as the longest cable car line in Latin America, the 10.8km, seven-station Cablebus route connects two Metro stations - Constitucion de 1917 and Santa Marta - end to end in 36 minutes, reducing travel time by about 50 minutes.

It can transport up to 108,000 passengers daily in 305 cabins. Each ride costs seven pesos (S$0.47).

Cabins can carry up to 10 passengers, but due to coronavirus restrictions, only six are currently allowed.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 12, 2021, with the headline 'Shortcut in the sky'. Subscribe
Topics: 