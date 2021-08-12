Shortcut in the sky

Mexico City welcomed the second line of its cable-car system this month, offering residents of Iztapalapa, the most populous municipality in Mexico, a respite from gridlock traffic.

It was opened by mayor Claudia Sheinbaum on Sunday, less than a month since the first line of the system went into full operation.

Hailed as the longest cable car line in Latin America, the 10.8km, seven-station Cablebus route connects two Metro stations - Constitucion de 1917 and Santa Marta - end to end in 36 minutes, reducing travel time by about 50 minutes.

It can transport up to 108,000 passengers daily in 305 cabins. Each ride costs seven pesos (S$0.47).

Cabins can carry up to 10 passengers, but due to coronavirus restrictions, only six are currently allowed.

