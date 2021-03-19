Shopping on the go in bustling Hanoi

Two-wheelers are the transportation of choice for many people in bustling Hanoi.

But bicycles, mopeds and small motorcycles go the extra mile for many traders in the city. The vehicles double as mobile shops from which street vendors conduct their business on the go.

Vendors zip through the Vietnamese capital with various goods piled up high on their bicycles.

They usually sell fruits, vegetables, flowers and household items.

The vendors, who are mostly women, often don the conical hat that is very popular in Vietnam.

They travel around various neighbourhoods and sometimes go door to door to hawk their goods.

