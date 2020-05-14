Shelter in place

Titled Hare Ball, the grand prize image of this year's BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition by photographer Andy Parkinson depicts the resilience of a mountain hare as it braves a sub-arctic winter storm.

Parkinson, who is from Crich in Britain, has photographed wildlife in the harrowing environment of the Scottish Highlands for more than a decade. He spent three years getting to know the behaviour and territory of this individual hare.

The hare, which is of Britain's only native rabbit species, is utterly at home in these inhospitable conditions. While some ride out storms in burrows or depressions, this female created her own shelter, tucking herself into a ball to conserve heat and minimise exposure to the elements.

This image originally appeared on bioGraphic, an online magazine about science and sustainability and the official media sponsor for the California Academy of Sciences' BigPicture: Natural World Photography Competition.