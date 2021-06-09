Sharp and sweet

An image of Singapore's Gardens by the Bay showing the SuperTree Grove in great detail, captured last month by the Airbus Pleiades Neo 3 satellite.

Launched in April, the Pleiades Neo 3 is part of the Airbus Pleiades Neo constellation, which will comprise four identical and very agile satellites, offering reactive tasking and intra-day revisit of any point on Earth.

Providing 30cm resolution combined with the most accurate geolocation, it brings a significant level of information required for precise large-scale mapping up to 1:2,000 scale.

The successful acquisitions and delivery of these first images are the start of a new era for both commercial and government geospatial applications requiring a high level of accuracy and the ability to see fine details.

