Rental Block 26 in Sin Ming Road lies within a quiet industrial area, but the atmosphere there has been nothing short of lively for the past few decades.

Following the news that the block had been selected for a relocation exercise by the Housing Board (HDB), about 300 residents, including more than 130 low-income seniors, will have to pack up their belongings and say goodbye to not only their homes but also the close-knit community they had forged through the years.