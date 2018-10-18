Shaping up for a medal

In a demonstration of her lithe body and delicate skills, Italy's Talisa Torretti bent backwards while she twirled a ribbon as she competed in the rhythmic gymnastics girls' individual all-around event in the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Tuesday.

Participants in the all-around event had to perform a routine with each of the four apparatus: hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon, with the scores for each routine combined to make up the final score.

The 15-year-old Torretti won a bronze medal with a score of 64.650, as Russia's Daria Trubnikova (69.400) and the Ukraine's Khrystyna Pohranychna (65.100) took the gold and silver, respectively. Trubnikova became the third consecutive Russian to win the event at the YOG, after triumphs by Russian gymnasts in 2014 and 2010.

The quadrennial YOG featuring 32 sports will end today.