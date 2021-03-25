Shaping a green future

Workers tending to plants at a park in Haian, a city in China's eastern province of Jiangsu, on Sunday.

For a long time, the province's economic growth had depended largely on industrial development and heavy industries, according to a report written as part of an initiative by the United Nations Environment Programme.

In recent years, however, Jiangsu has undertaken serious efforts in making a green transition, working towards its goal of becoming an "eco-civilisation" through a series of policies related to industrial greening, ecological and environmental protection, green consumption and trade, among other things.

