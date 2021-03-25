Shaping a green future

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published: 
1 hour ago

Workers tending to plants at a park in Haian, a city in China's eastern province of Jiangsu, on Sunday.

For a long time, the province's economic growth had depended largely on industrial development and heavy industries, according to a report written as part of an initiative by the United Nations Environment Programme.

In recent years, however, Jiangsu has undertaken serious efforts in making a green transition, working towards its goal of becoming an "eco-civilisation" through a series of policies related to industrial greening, ecological and environmental protection, green consumption and trade, among other things.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 25, 2021, with the headline 'Shaping a green future'. Subscribe
Topics: 