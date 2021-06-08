Shadow play on clay

The shadow of Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, 35, as he returned the ball to Britain's Cameron Norrie during their men's singles match on day seven of the French Open tournament in Paris last Saturday.

Norrie, 25, pushed the 13-time champion in their third-round match, but the Spaniard's quality proved too much.

The third seed, who is edging towards a record 21st major, won 6-3 6-3 6-3 to set up a last-16 match with Italian Jannik Sinner, 19.

Norrie has played Nadal twice, with both matches taking place this year - first at the Australian Open, then on the Barcelona clay - and both ending in straight-set defeats for the Briton.