Setting up for the best shots

Assistant event producer Jonathan Shi (at right), 32, helping with the set-up for The World Press Photo Exhibition 2018 at the National Museum of Singapore.

The exhibition is presented by The Straits Times and will feature 161 photos by 42 photographers who were lauded for their powerful images in the non-profit organisation's annual competition, one of the most prestigious in photojournalism.

The 161 prize-winning photographs from eight categories in the 2017 contest will be on display from Saturday to Oct 28.

The National Museum of Singapore is the official venue supporter.

Admission is free.