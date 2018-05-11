Setting things right after Sewol tragedy

Work to turn salvaged ferry Sewol, currently lying on its side, to an upright position began yesterday at a port in Mokpo, 410km south-west of Seoul.

On April 16, 2014, 304 people on board Sewol were killed when the ferry sank off the country's south-western coast. Most of the victims were high school students on an excursion to Jeju Island.

Last month, some 5,000 South Koreans gathered in the city of Ansan for the government's first memorial remembering victims of the disaster, marking the fourth anniversary of one of the nation's worst maritime disasters.

South Korean President Moon Jae In said the search for the remains of five victims who are still missing will resume once the wreck of the ferry is erected upright.

Although a 2014 probe concluded that the sinking was caused by a combination of an illegal redesign of the ferry and cargo overloading, among other reasons, Mr Moon announced that a special inquiry team will continue investigating the cause of the disaster thoroughly.