Setting the night alight

Lightning strikes during a thunderstorm in Montevideo, the capital and largest city in Uruguay.
The city, which lies on the north shore of the Rio de la Plata estuary in South America, has a vibrant music, theatre and arts scene, and hosted every match during the first Fifa World Cup in 1930.
