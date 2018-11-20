Setting fire to imagination

Chinese artist Cai Guo-Qiang found a stunning way to celebrate the Renaissance period, with a dazzling display of fireworks on Sunday that lit up the skies above the Italian city of Florence.

Cai took inspiration from Renaissance masterpiece Primavera by Florentine artist Sandro Botticelli and designed the fireworks to resemble flowers.

The pyrotechnic display, titled City Of Flowers In The Sky, was also to mark the opening of Cai's exhibition Flora Commedia: Cai Guo-Qiang at Florence's Uffizi Gallery, where Botticelli's Primavera is housed.

Cai gained worldwide acclaim for his 2015 work Sky Ladder, a 500m-long firework display that rose into the sky in the shape of a ladder.

The work was also the subject of a 2016 Netflix documentary.