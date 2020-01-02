Setting a wintry New Year on fire

Scotland's pioneering Celtic fire theatre company, PyroCeltica, at Edinburgh Castle just before leading Edinburgh's famous Torchlight Procession to kick off Hogmanay celebrations in the city on Dec 30.

New Year's Eve may be celebrated by millions of people all over the world, but it is a particularly grand event in Scotland.

The origins of Hogmanay, the Scottish word for the last day of the year, date back to the celebration of the winter solstice among the Vikings with wild parties in late December.

Today, festivities take place all over Scotland and last for three days. Unlike the rest of Britain, which has just one holiday for New Year's Day, the Scottish have two following the celebrations.