Senior cheer squad back in action in Japan

Pompoms rustle and silver shoes flash as Japan Pom Pom practises, moving to a lively cheer dance beat.

With members aged between 60 to 89, this is no ordinary cheer squad.

Ms Fumie Takino (centre), 89, started Japan Pom Pom with just five people about 26 years ago.

The group now has 17 active members.

After about a year off, the cheer squad has recently resumed practice sessions in Tokyo.

The group is often featured in government pamphlets about active seniors.

It also appears periodically in TV reports and performs in popular charity shows.

But acceptance of the squad took time in a nation with fixed notions about senior life.

REUTERS

