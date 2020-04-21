Sending germs the way of the dinosaur

Friends greeting each other with a tap of the elbow near a tyrannosaurus - pictured with a sign exhorting passers-by to wash their hands - atop the Ripley's Believe It Or Not! Odditorium in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the light of the spread of the virus, the American franchise's museums, which showcase kitschy oddities - including exhibits from the worlds of science and illusion, wax figures and rare artefacts - have closed temporarily.

As of yesterday, California has seen 31,527 cases and 1,177 deaths. It ranks fifth on the list of states with the most coronavirus cases in the United States.

Officials hope to increase the state's testing capacity to conduct more than 25,000 tests a day by the end of the month.