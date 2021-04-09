'Selfie panda' a big draw for tourists

This 130,000kg "selfie panda" lounging around at Yangtianwo Square, in the Chinese city of Dujiangyan in Sichuan province, has recently become a tourist attraction.

Designed by Dutch artist Florentine Hoffman - known for his playful urban installations of animals that take on larger-than-life proportions - the sculpture is 26.5m long, 11m wide and 12m high, and was inspired by the true story of a giant panda roaming the downtown area of Dujiangyan in 2005.

The city is an ideal setting for the sculpture as it is recognised globally as an important centre for the rescue, rehabilitation and protection of the endangered species.