Seeing Singapore from space
These four images of Singapore were taken by Airbus Pléiades Neo 3 satellite, which was safely launched and secured in orbit in April 2021. The Pléiades Neo 3 is part of the Airbus Pléiades Neo constellation, which will comprise four identical and very agile satellites, offering reactive tasking and intraday revisit of any point on Earth. Providing 30cm resolution combined with the most accurate geolocation, it brings a significant level of information required for precise large-scale mapping up to 1:2000 scale. The successful acquisitions and delivery of these first images are the start of a new era for both commercial and government geospatial applications requiring a high level of accuracy and the ability to see fine details.
