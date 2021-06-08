Seeing Singapore from space

These four images of Singapore were taken by Airbus Pléiades Neo 3 satellite, which was safely launched and secured in orbit in April 2021. The Pléiades Neo 3 is part of the Airbus Pléiades Neo constellation, which will comprise four identical and very agile satellites, offering reactive tasking and intraday revisit of any point on Earth. Providing 30cm resolution combined with the most accurate geolocation, it brings a significant level of information required for precise large-scale mapping up to 1:2000 scale. The successful acquisitions and delivery of these first images are the start of a new era for both commercial and government geospatial applications requiring a high level of accuracy and the ability to see fine details.

This image of Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay was captured in May 2021 by Airbus Pléiades Neo 3 satellite and shows the SuperTree Grove in amazing detail.
This image of Singapore’s Port was captured in May 2021 by Airbus Pléiades Neo 3 satellite and shows the colourful containers of the Port in amazing detail.
An image of Marina Bay Sands captured by Airbus Pléiades Neo 3 satellite.
This image of Singapore’s Central Business District was captured in May 2021 by Airbus Pléiades Neo 3 satellite and shows the business and financial district’s urban design in amazing detail.
