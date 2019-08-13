Seeing old art in a new light

Past and present collided when statues of 18th century German poets Johann Wolfgang von Goethe and Friedrich Schiller became part of a modern art installation presentation over the weekend.

The show, titled Remake 3, was among the line-up at the Genius Loci festival in Weimar, Germany. The event featured multimedia projections at various locations in the city.

For Remake 3, Dresden architects Philip Modest Schambelan and Michal Banisch used the German National Theatre Weimar - one of Germany's oldest theatres, which dates back to the 18th century - as the backdrop for their eye-catching projections.

The bronze statues of von Goethe and Schiller were erected in 1857 on a stone pedestal, commonly referred to as the Goethe-Schiller Monument.

The Genius Loci festival ended on Sunday.